Upgrades plannned for trail near Naramata

A portion of the Kettle Valley Railway Trail near Naramata will be closed temporarily for upgrade work, including paving. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is working with Recreation Sites and Trails BC to complete surface improvements along the Kettle Valley Rail Trail above Naramata.

Resurfacing work is taking place between the parking lots at Glenfir and Little Tunnel effective Monday, June 21 to Friday, June 25, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The four-kilometre section of trail will be closed while construction crews and heavy equipment are present. To help ensure the safety of everyone including work crews, trail users are asked to respect equipment, barriers and all posted signage. The trail will be open to the public daily after 6 p.m.

Trucks will be travelling between the Smethurst trail entrance and Little Tunnel between June 21 and 25. This section will remain open but trail users are asked to use caution and watch for vehicle traffic.

Additional trail construction is scheduled between Glenfir and Chute Lake in the coming weeks as the improvement project continues.

For further information including trail updates, please visit the Regional Trails web page at www.rdos.bc.ca.

