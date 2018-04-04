Upgrade for Houston Secondary

Houston Secondary School (HSS) is receiving a grant from the provincial government worth $977,000 for upgrades to its heating and ventilation system.

The funds are likely going towards work that was completed last summer, according to HSS principal Craig McAulay.

“The work was an effort to improve the system’s overall efficiency and improve an outdated system,” McAulay said in an email to Houston Today.

The money is part of the $65 million in spending announced for this year by the provincial government for upgrades to B.C. schools.

Every school district in the province gets a piece of the pie, and all money for School District 54 is going towards the HVAC system at Houston Secondary, according to the B.C. Ministry of Education.

The news came during spring break, and School District 54 didn’t immediately respond to a request for information about the project.

The so-called School Enhancement Program is meant to augment the Annual Facilities Grant, which the province shells out annually to school districts for routine maintenance costs. This fund was worth$115.5 million this year.

Many of the School Enhancement Program-funded projects will ultimately save money on electricity, natural gas and fuel, according to the province.