UPDATED: Woman dead after falling into river near Elk Falls

A Dutch woman in her 60s was touring the Island with her husband when she fell into the river

Emergency personnel have been called out to the Elk Falls Suspension Bridge near Campbell River for a possible fall. Situation is unfolding, more to come. Photo by David Koch/Campbell river Mirror

A woman drowned at Elk Falls today, Campbell River RCMP have confirmed.

The woman, a Dutch tourist in her 60s, appears to have slipped into the river after trying to recover an apple, said Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk, a police spokesperson.

Her husband told police that she slipped from the river’s edge above the falls and called for help, but then disappeared underwater.

Police responded after receiving a report at 2:20 p.m. The call was made by a third party, but the report was unclear because of the husband’s broken English, according to the RCMP.

First responders at the scene included police, the fire department, search and rescue and the ambulance service.

An RCMP helicopter and a drone both scanned the water, and BC Hydro staff were also on scene.

BC Hydro shut down flows at the John Hart Dam to reduce the water level for search efforts, and the woman’s body was found.

She was recovered from the water at 5 p.m., according to police.

The RCMP said a Dutch-speaking police officer and other support was brought in for the husband.

The police are also liaising with the Dutch consulate to support the family. Meanwhile, the BC Coroner is taking over the investigation.

Vlooswyk extended his sympathies on behalf of the local RCMP.

More to come.