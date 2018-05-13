Google maps graphic

Updated with photos: Early morning car crash in Langley neighbourhood

Vehicle ended up on its side, driver may have fled the scene

A car ended up on its side in a Langley residential neighbourhood early this morning.

Images posted to social media show the vehicle ended up half-flipped on Wakefield drive in the Langley Meadows area.

Police and fire were called to the scene.

A resident of the area reported hearing a loud bang around 2:15 a.m.

One person said it appeared the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot following a collision that may have involved some parked vehicles.

More to come.

