Updated with photos: Early morning car crash in Langley neighbourhood

A car ended up on its side in a Langley residential neighbourhood early this morning.
Images posted to social media show the vehicle ended up half-flipped on Wakefield drive in the Langley Meadows area.
Police and fire were called to the scene.
A resident of the area reported hearing a loud bang around 2:15 a.m.
One person said it appeared the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot following a collision that may have involved some parked vehicles.
More to come.
