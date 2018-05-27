Wildfire crews have already attended two grass fires near Lytton this season. Photo: BC Wildfire Service.

UPDATED: Wildfire crews battling two hectare blaze north of Pitt Lake

BC Wildfire says no structures are at risk

  May. 27, 2018
  • News

Crews are on their way to a two hectare forest fire east of the old Upper Pitt River hatchery that broke out Sunday afternoon.

BC Wildfire Service doesn’t believe any structures are at risk but says that “logistically it’s going to be difficult to get there.”

The fire is burning 8 kilometres north of the northern tip of Pitt Lake and is accessible only by boat or air.

RCMP and a wildfire response officer are on site and a helicopter and air tanker are flying over for an initial response.

A 20 person firefighting crew has been requested.

More to come.

