UPDATED: Western Financial Place to reopen after ammonia scare

Contractors resolve situation after ammonia had been detected in facility ice plant

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services are on scene at Western Financial Place investigating the cause of a poor air quality reading Wednesday morning.

Western Financial Place is set to resume normal operations on Thursday after refrigerator contractors fixed an ammonia leak late Wednesday evening.

The facility had been evacuated on Wednesday morning after an automated warning system detected traces of ammonia in the ice plant room, accoridng to Scott Driver, the acting director of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.

Emergency vehicles outside WFP and RCMP just showed up. pic.twitter.com/Ij5Yze4dfL — Trevor Crawley (@tcrawls) February 27, 2019

Staff and patrons were safely evacuated from the pool and arena facilities, as contractors from Alberta were called in to assist the situation.

The city has an operational plan in place for ammonia leaks, which was created in response the tragedy in Fernie where three people died after a leak in their arena facility.

“All staff relied on their training and followed the proper procedures in place for these kinds of events,” reads a statement released by the City of Cranbrook.

The aquatic centre, arena and concourse areas will reopen as per normal operations for public use on Thursday morning.