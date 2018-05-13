UPDATED: Water level now at 5.3 metres in Mission

No immediate risk of flooding, but water is running quickly and there is debris in the Fraser River

The Fraser River is creeping higher and higher by the Mission train bridge. / Photo by Chris Wayne Price

As the 2018 freshet continues, staff at the District of Mission are keeping an eye on water levels.

According to the district’s website, as of Monday, May 14, the water level at the Mission gauge was approximately 5.3 metres and there is no immediate risk of flooding. However water is running quickly and there is considerable debris in the Fraser River.

District staff are currently performing routine dike assessments and inspections, dike maintenance, and other flood preparedness activities.

The provincial government’s River Forecast Center has issued a high streamflow advisory for the Fraser River, and the district anticipates a risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

Warmer than normal temperatures across B.C. has led to a much faster, and earlier runoff for the Fraser River. Many gauges, including Mission’s, are above their historic flows for this early in the freshet season.

Continued warmer than normal weather and ongoing accelerated snowmelt are expected to lead to ongoing rapid rises on the Fraser River throughout the week and next week.

Water levels did not rise as quickly as expected this weekend, however staff expect the water level to reach 5.5m at the Mission gauge this week. Should the warm weather pattern continues the predictions are that Mission could experience water levels up to six metres by next weekend, and potentially higher over next week.

It is important that people are prepared for potential flooding.

Click here to view the District’s Fraser River Flood Preparedness & Response Plan.

View the Province of BC’s River Forecast Centre Website for the latest reports and forecasts.