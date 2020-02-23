UPDATED: VicPD safely find high-risk missing 17-year-old girl

Teen was last seen in Chinatown on Feb. 21

VicPD have safely located a high-risk 17-year-old girl after asking for the public’s help Sunday morning. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria Police Department have located a missing high-risk 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Chinatown on Feb. 21.

Officers tweeted that she was safe the same day they asked for the public’s help Sunday morning.

Police say the circumstance of her disappearance defined her as high-risk.

If you have information on where missing persons are, call the non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, call Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477.

