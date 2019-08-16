UPDATED: Two-sailing wait at BC Ferries Swartz Bay terminal

Passengers destined for Tsawwassen without a reservation should allow for extra time at terminal

Passengers sailing between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen should prepare for at least a two-sailing wait on Aug. 16.

The BC Ferries website showed that the 6 p.m. sailing departed from Swartz Bay at full capacity, and the 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. sailings between the two terminals were also 100 per cent full.

No waits had been reported for passengers headed to Salt Spring Island or the Southern Gulf Islands, though the next trips from Swartz Bay to those terminals at 7 p.m. were more than 75 per cent full shortly after 6 p.m.

#CurrentConditions as of 4:04pm #SwartzBay – #Tsawwassen now ticketing for the 7:00pm – 70% full. Reserved traffic moving normally, and you can view the full details here: https://t.co/1ZDxtO4BIa ^js — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) August 16, 2019

