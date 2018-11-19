UPDATED: Two injured in crash involving SUV and dump truck

Two people were transported to hospital after a dump truck and an SUV collided on 264 Street in Aldergrove between 32 Avenue and Robertson Crescent shortly after 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Lagy said it initially appeared that the SUV “drifted” into the path of the dump truck, which flipped over.

Injuries to the driver of the SUV were said to be “serious” while the injuries to the dump truck driver were less severe.

Traffic on the busy road was completely closed off while accident investigators were on the scene.