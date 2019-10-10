Traffic on Interurban Road was down to one lane following a collision involving two vehicles. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATED: Traffic on Interurban Road affected by collision near Camosun College

Both drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries, say Saanich police

  • Oct. 10, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Two drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries Thursday morning after a collision on Interurban Road and Courtland Avenue – just south of the Camosun College Interurban campus.

Saanich police received a report about the incident involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m. and were on scene until just after 9:30 a.m.

Traffic on Interurban Road was down to one lane in the area, noted Sgt. Julie Fast. The congestion began to clear once the vehicles were towed away.

