UPDATED: Traffic on Interurban Road affected by collision near Camosun College

Both drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries, say Saanich police

Traffic on Interurban Road was down to one lane following a collision involving two vehicles. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries Thursday morning after a collision on Interurban Road and Courtland Avenue – just south of the Camosun College Interurban campus.

Saanich police received a report about the incident involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m. and were on scene until just after 9:30 a.m.

Traffic on Interurban Road was down to one lane in the area, noted Sgt. Julie Fast. The congestion began to clear once the vehicles were towed away.

