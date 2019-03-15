UPDATED: Traffic now moving on Pat Bay by Elk Lake

Saanich Police say three car crash now cleared

A three-vehicle crash on the Pat Bay Highway at Elk Lake is causing northbound delays Friday morning. (Nick Murray/News Staff)

Following a multi-vehicle crash on the Pat Bay Highway at Elk Lake this morning, Saanich Police confirm all traffic lanes are now open and traffic is flowing freely.

Three damaged vehicles had crashed and traffic was restricted to one northbound lane, backed up to the Royal Oak overpass.

One silver car suffered a badly crumpled frontend and two other vehicles, a maroon sedan and a black truck, also appeared to be damaged.

One Saanich police patrol car and one unmarked police truck attended the scene but an ambulance was not necessary.

“It involved three vehicles and, at this time, there are no reports of injuries,” said Sgt. Julie Fast of the Saanich Police Department.

