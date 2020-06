Traffic is backed up in the northbound lanes along the Malahat nearby Okotoks Road after a vehicle incident. (Drive BC traffic camera)

Traffic is easing up after a trailer ended up overturned in the northbound lane of the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway Wednesday afternoon.

The trailer has been removed by a tow truck that arrived on scene at Okotoks Road during brief lane closures and northbound delays.

Drivers are being asked to keep distance between vehicle and drive to conditions as congestion clears up.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Motorcycle crash on Malahat leaves two people with life-threatening injuries

@iaaronguillenLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Goldstream News Gazette