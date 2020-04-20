UPDATED: Tofino-Ucluelet highway reopens after blasting debris causes five-hour closure

The highway was closed from around noon to 4:50 p.m.

A rock blasting accident in January shut down Hwy. 4 for several days as a temporary bridge was installed after a portion of the road collapsed. (MoT photo)

Hwy. 4 reopened around 4:50 p.m. on Monday, April 20, after a roughly five-hour closure caused by rock blasting debris.

The only road connecting the Tofino-Ucluelet region to the rest of Vancouver Island was shut down in both directions around noon.

The blasting is being done as part of the provincial and federal government’s joint $38 million Kennedy Hill Safety Improvements project.

