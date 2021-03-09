(Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATED: Three-vehicle collision, truck rollover incident in Saanich snarls afternoon traffic

Saanich police diverting Tillicum Road traffic, delays expected

  • Mar. 9, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Saanich police are responding to a three-vehicle collision that resulted in a single-vehicle rollover on Tillicum Road between Arena Road and Burnside Road.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (March 9) in the 3100-block of Tillicum Road and involved three vehicles– one of which was a truck that flipped over.

Traffic is impacted in the area and police are diverting drivers off Tillicum Road. Delays are expected in the area as officers close down lanes.

As of 3:45 p.m., no injuries had been reported.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Victoria police arrest man following assault, smashed glass door

@devonscarlettLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich News

Previous story
21-year-old motorbike rider dies after crash with ATV on Nanaimo back road
Next story
Year-round recreation facility pitched for ice rink site

Just Posted

Most Read