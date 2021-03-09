UPDATED: Three-vehicle collision, truck rollover incident in Saanich snarls afternoon traffic

Saanich police are responding to a three-vehicle collision that resulted in a single-vehicle rollover on Tillicum Road between Arena Road and Burnside Road.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (March 9) in the 3100-block of Tillicum Road and involved three vehicles– one of which was a truck that flipped over.

Traffic is impacted in the area and police are diverting drivers off Tillicum Road. Delays are expected in the area as officers close down lanes.

As of 3:45 p.m., no injuries had been reported.

We are responding to a motor vehicle incident on Tillicum Road between Arena Road and Burnside Road West. Traffic along Tillicum Road is being diverted. Thank you for your patience. — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) March 9, 2021

More to come.

