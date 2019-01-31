Police close roads at the intersection of Goldstream Avenue and Jacklin Road after a suspicious package with wires was discovered near Ruth King Elementary in Langford the morning of Jan. 31. (Karri Rolofs/News staff)

UPDATED: Threat cleared after suspicious package found near Langford school

Students, staff safe at Ruth King Elementary School

  • Jan. 31, 2019 12:00 a.m.
The West Shore RCMP confirmed a suspicious package at a Langford bus stop is not an explosive device, but some loose electrical wiring running from the stop.

Police cleared the scene, located just south of Ruth King Elementary School, shortly before 10 a.m. on Jan. 31.

At approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, the local detachment received a report of a package with wires coming out of it found near a garbage can at the bus stop at the intersection of Goldstream Avenue and Jacklin Road.

Police checked with the City of Langford and confirmed the electrical wiring runs out of the bus shelter and has been there since 2015. There was a plastic bag around the wiring which led to a caller to believe they were suspicious.

During the scare, officials with the Sooke School District were in close contact with police.

Students and staff remained inside Ruth King Elementary until cleared by police.

