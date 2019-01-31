UPDATED: Threat cleared after suspicious package found near Langford school

Police close roads at the intersection of Goldstream Avenue and Jacklin Road after a suspicious package with wires was discovered near Ruth King Elementary in Langford the morning of Jan. 31. (Karri Rolofs/News staff)

The West Shore RCMP confirmed a suspicious package at a Langford bus stop is not an explosive device, but some loose electrical wiring running from the stop.

Police cleared the scene, located just south of Ruth King Elementary School, shortly before 10 a.m. on Jan. 31.

At approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, the local detachment received a report of a package with wires coming out of it found near a garbage can at the bus stop at the intersection of Goldstream Avenue and Jacklin Road.

Police checked with the City of Langford and confirmed the electrical wiring runs out of the bus shelter and has been there since 2015. There was a plastic bag around the wiring which led to a caller to believe they were suspicious.

Police are on scene at Ruth King Elementary checking out a suspicious wire package. Goldstream Ave is closed between Jacklin and Matson Road while they investigate @VictoriaNews @SookeNews @GoldstreamNews #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/yvXfaotoKB — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) January 31, 2019

During the scare, officials with the Sooke School District were in close contact with police.

Students and staff remained inside Ruth King Elementary until cleared by police.

The package is very small and may just be part of the lighting in the bus shelter, but West Shore RCMP are checking it out to be sure pic.twitter.com/5Nu69RDb6y — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) January 31, 2019

