UPDATED: Suspect in double attempted murder manhunt caught in Oliver

A 73-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to kill two people at an Aldergrove RV Park Monday night.

Thomas Charles Brydges allegedly left a woman and a man with severe injuries on May 28, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The woman remains in critical condition while the man is expected to be released from hospital later today (Tuesday).

The incident took place at an RV park where Brydges, who is originally from eastern Canada, had been living, said Largy.

Brydges was arrested in Oliver, B.C. on a Canada-wide warrant by a local officer, said Largy.

The officer recognized Brydges from a bulletin sent across the province. Brydges was atken into custody without incident.

She could not comment on what weapon was used in the attack, which took place at around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Brydges was on parole for a previous manslaughter conviction.

Brydges is described as Caucasian, approximately 5’8″ tall, weighs 150 lbs. and has grey hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a khaki shirt and khaki cargo pants.

Largy said the attempted murder investigation will continue, and local investigators will provide details to the B.C. Prosecution Service for them to consider which charges are appropriate.