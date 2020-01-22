Surrey RCMP is evacuating the area around 64th Avenue and Scott Road following a gas leak that reportedly originated from a nearby restaurant. (Image: Google Maps)

UPDATED: Surrey RCMP says area near Scott Road and 64th Avenue reopened after gas leak

Police say it originated from a restaurant

Surrey RCMP say the area around Scott Road and 64th Avenue has reopened following an earlier gas leak.

Surrey Fire Service and Surrey RCMP were evacuating the area around Scott Road and 64th Avenue Wednesday morning (Jan. 22).

Corporal Elenore Sturko told the Now-Leader the leak originated from a restaurant. The source of the gas leak, according to Sturko, was from a rooftop HVAC unit.

A release from Surrey RCMP says that no cause has been determined yet.

Sturko said police and the fire department were closing down some roads as a “precaution.”

More to come.

