UPDATED: Surrey RCMP says area near Scott Road and 64th Avenue reopened after gas leak

Police say it originated from a restaurant

(Image: Google Maps)

Surrey RCMP say the area around Scott Road and 64th Avenue has reopened following an earlier gas leak.

Surrey Fire Service and Surrey RCMP were evacuating the area around Scott Road and 64th Avenue Wednesday morning (Jan. 22) .

Corporal Elenore Sturko told the Now-Leader the leak originated from a restaurant. The source of the gas leak, according to Sturko, was from a rooftop HVAC unit.

A release from Surrey RCMP says that no cause has been determined yet.

Sturko said police and the fire department were closing down some roads as a “precaution.”

We are assisting the Surrey Fire Service with notifying and evacuating residents and businesses in the area of 120th Street and 64th Avenue due to gas leak. Please avoid this area and follow directions given by emergency personnel. Updates to follow. — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) January 22, 2020

