UPDATED: Surrey RCMP make multiple arrests after reports of fight in Newton

Huge police response to reports of fight, possibly a gun, in the area of 82nd Avenue east of Scott Road

  • Sep. 25, 2020 12:00 a.m.
A West Newton neighbourhood saw a massive police presence shortly before 6 p.m. Friday involving multiple arrests related to reports of a fight possibly involving a gun in the area of 82nd Avenue a couple blocks east of Scott Road.

Staff Sergeant Joe Johal said up to eight youths were arrested. The police response was swift and dramatic.

“Nobody wanted to talk. There was no victim, nobody was injured at all. It ended up turning into nothing,” Johal said. “We ended up releasing them to the family. There was no offence, we didn’t find anything.”

Somebody mentioned a gun, then a BB gun, he said.

“We responded to multiple calls of kids fighting. There was many kids in custody because there was mention of possibly a gun, found a BB gun.”

The incident happened near Kennedy Trail elementary school, he said.

“There were calls that there were kids in the park, and they heard the commotion and somebody probably heard that there was a gun and that’s the reason we responded so quick.”

