UPDATED: Sunday afternoon fire displaces family living in Work Point near CFB Esquimalt

Cause of fire remains under investigation, but damage said to be minor

Members and vehicles of CFB Esquimalt Fire Rescue are responding Sunday afternoon to what is believed to be a residential home on the base. According to a witness, traffic to the base is cut off. Black Press has reached out to the base. (Submitted)

A family living on properties owned by the Department of Defence near CFB Esquimalt is set to spend the night in temporary accommodations after their residence at Work Point suffered what officials describe as “minor damage” following a fire Sunday afternoon.

“All occupants are safe and no injuries were suffered,” said Capt. Chelsea Dubeau, public affairs officer for the Maritime Forces Pacific. She did not know how many people the fire impacted.

“While the family will be displaced for this evening, the Canadian Forces Housing Agency is working to secure temporary accommodation.

She said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

‘The cause is not known at this time, but fire inspectors will be on scene shortly to conduct a thorough investigation,” she said.

