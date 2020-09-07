UPDATED: Sooke Road reopens in Langford after downed power line sparks ‘significant’ brush fire

Crews from several departments responded to the blaze with heavy winds in the area

Westshore RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the corner of West Shore Parkway and Luxton Road in Langford as crews are dealing with “significant” brush fire. (Westshore RCMP/Twitter)

Westshore RCMP have re-opened Sooke Road (Highway 14) after a “significant” brush fire Monday afternoon had closed the road between Westshore Parkway and Luxton Road.

Authorities closed the major regional road for several hours in both directions as crews from multiple fire departments in the area battled the blaze, which had started after a power line had come down near a commercial area, where construction has been underway for some time.

UPDATE- Sooke Rd is now open between Luxton and West Shore Parkway. Thanks for your patience everyone, drive safe. — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) September 8, 2020

Police had urged motorists to avoid the intersection while re-routing traffic through the smoke-covered area Monday afternoon.

Sooke Rd is closed between West Shore Pkwy and Luxton Rd, in Langford while fire crews battle a significant brush fire caused by a downed power line. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/eAwmbrI0pL — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) September 7, 2020

Crews battled the blaze against the backdrop of strong winds, which have already caused power outages in other parts of the Westshore.

