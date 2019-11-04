UPDATED: Sooke Road reopens after truck hits house in Langford

A trailer attached to a van hit a home in the 2700-block of Sooke Road Monday afternoon. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

West Shore RCMP say a family at home in a residence struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon was lucky.

The driver of the vehicle suffered a medical event and crashed at 2744 Sooke Road. He was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

A mother and daughter were home and in the front room of the home, according to RCMP. The mother routinely sits in the corner box by the window, where the truck drove into the home, but luckily was not seated there when the truck hit.

The vehicle lodged at the utility box of the home, disrupting hydro and causing a natural gas leak. Police evacuated residents in the immediate vicinity. The gas leak was contained and the road reopened in both directions by about 5:30 p.m.

