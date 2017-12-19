UPDATED: Snowfall warning lifted for Metro Vancouver

Snow delayed flights, buses and closed universities as it blanketed Metro Vancouver

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.

Environment Canada has lifted the snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver. A special weather statement remains in effect.

Possible snow has turned to definite snow as Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver Tuesday morning.

The agency said that 10-15 cm of snow is expected all across the region, from Burnaby, New West, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, White Rock, Richmond, Delta and the North Shore.

A low pressure system is moving into the Lower Mainland, causing rain to turn to snow throughout the day.

Sea level areas can expect around five centimetres but higher terrain and inland areas could see up to 15 centimetres.

The snow has caused chaos at Vancouver International Airport and Abbotsford International Airport, where many flights have been delayed or cancelled as snow falls in the Fraser Valley.

TransLink has said that snow is causing delays across Metro Vancouver.

SFU said that due to the snow, all students should leave its Burnaby campus. UBC had initially cancelled exams at its Point Grey campus but as of 3 p.m., 7 p.m. exams were back on.

On Greystone Drive in Burnaby, resident Beth Holbrook saw a very Canadian site as she was driving home:

The weather is expected to dry up overnight and the jury is out on whether or not Metro Vancouver will see a white Christmas.

