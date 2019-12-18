Updated: Single vehicle incident brings down power line, closes Highway 19A at Fanny Bay

A single-motor vehicle incident has caused power lines to be downed at Mystery Beach Road in Fanny Bay. Island Highway South (19A) is closed and traffic is being diverted while BC Hydro crews assess the situation.

BC Hydro crews assess the situation after a tree fell onto power lines in Union Bay. Photo by Carolyn Touhey

A single-motor vehicle incident has caused power lines to be downed at Mystery Beach Road in Fanny Bay. Island Highway South (19A) is closed and traffic is being diverted while BC Hydro crews assess the situation.

RCMP are reporting the road will be closed until late Wednesday afternoon.

More to come…