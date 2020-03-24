UPDATED: Sidney residents now with power following motor vehicle crash

The outage affected some 2,500 people

  Mar. 24, 2020
  • News

Sidney residents are now with power following an outage that caused some 2,500 people to go without power.

The cause of the outage was a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday.

The affected customers were in two separate but overlapping areas broadly bound by the Pat Bay Highway to the west and Beacon Avenue to the south.

