Police, fire and ambulance were called to the scene of a crash in the 21200 block of 56 Avenue near Langley airport late Sunday afternoon, March 29th. (James Smith/special to Langley Advance Times)

A two vehicle crash in the 21200 block of 56 Avenue near the Langley airport has sent at least one person to hospital.

A minivan and a sedan collided late this afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance were called to the scene.

At least one person was airlifted to hospital by helicopter.

More to come.

dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Langley Advance Times