UPDATED: Saanich Police arrest driver after serious hit and run

The Saanich Police Department is investigating a serious hit and run. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Police are investigating a serious hit and run incident at Shelbourne Street and McKenzie Avenue.

On July 15 just before 7 a.m. Saanich Police were called to a crash near the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Shelbourne Street. Police say a blue Dodge Caravan, heading east on McKenzie Avenue, struck a grey Yamaha scooter and a grey Honda Civic both westbound on McKenzie. The driver of the Caravan continued east where he struck a telephone pole near the intersection of Larchwood Drive.

#Saanich @SaanichPolice are investing what is said to be a hit and run at the corner of Shelbourne and McKenzie unconfirmed reports of serious injuries to a motor cyclist. A total of three vehicles involved. pic.twitter.com/AMAOQNYp6j — Saanich News (@saanichnews) July 15, 2019

The driver, a 25-year-old man, abandoned the van and fled on foot down Larchwood Drive and onto Teakwood Road, where police located him a short time later. The driver was arrested and is being investigated for impaired driving offences.

The 20-year-old woman driving the scooter was taken to hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

#Saanich @SaanichPolice using drone to survey the site of a hit and run involving three vehicles at the corner of Shelbourne and McKenzie pic.twitter.com/C9t0b9mBLR — Saanich News (@saanichnews) July 15, 2019

Collision Analysts are on scene and a portion of the intersection is closed while they investigate.

At this time, the Saanich Police Department is asking motorists to take alternative routes.

Drivers heading westbound on McKenzie Avenue are experiencing some delays.

