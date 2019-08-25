UPDATED: Power restored to parts of Spallumcheen, Armstrong

More than 1,700 BC Hydro customers in Spallumcheen and Armstrong are without power Sunday afternoon following an unscheduled outage. (BC Hydro)

UPDATED SUNDAY, 4:27 P.M.: BC Hydro’s website is no longer showing outage in Spallumcheen/Armstrong so the repair has been completed. No word yet on what caused the outage.

ORIGINAL

An outage has wiped out power to parts of Spallumcheen and Armstrong.

BC Hydro is reporting on its website that more than 1,700 customers in an area east of Round Lake Road, north of Pineridge Road, south of Swanson Mountain Road are without power Sunday afternoon.

The outage was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. and a crew was expected to arrive on-scene around 4 p.m.

The cause is under investigation.

