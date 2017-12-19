UPDATED: Power restored at Victoria airport due to snow

UPDATED: Power has been restored at the Victoria International Airport.
Terminal operations returned to normal around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday after the power went out earlier this morning. During the outage, the airport ran on emergency power and flight operations were not affected.
Crews are clearing the wet snow from entrance roads and walkways. Airport staff recommend checking their website to stay updated on potential flight delays or cancellations.
This story will be updated as needed throughout the day.