UPDATED: Possible human remains found at Beasley

Beasley Road has been closed off since Tuesday

RCMP have the east entrance to Beasley Road blocked off. (Google Maps)

RCMP have cordoned off an area of Beasley after the discovery of what they say appear to be human remains.

Police have been guarding the eastern entrance to Beasley Road since at least 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In a brief statement, RCMP said they are investigating with the B.C. Coroners Service.

“The priority will be to determine if the remains are human and if so, the identity of the deceased,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in the news release.

Shoihet said residents can access their properties via the western entrance to Beasley Road.