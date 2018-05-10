UPDATED: Police watchdog deployed to Grand Forks, not Kelowna

IIO BC said upon further investigation, incident occurred in Grand Forks

UPDATED: 7:24 p.m.

B.C.’s police watchdog has confirmed investigators have been deployed to Grand Forks, not Kelowna after further investigation into the matter.

The Independent Investigations Office confirmed Thursday evening the incident was not in Kelowna as earlier reported.

Investigators have been deployed to Grand Forks.

The investigations office is called in to probe officer-related incidents of death or serious harm and determines whether or not an officer may have committed an offence.

Kelowna Cap News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more details.

More to come.


edit@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Immature cow moose thriving in Westridge area green space
Next story
UPDATE: Joe Rich residents displaced by floods

Just Posted

Parents ask for Wildflower expansion

 

Round robin tennis opens season

  • 3 hours ago

 

Gardeners a-buzz for MARS tour in Parksville Qualicum Beach

  • 3 hours ago

 

Hope friends tackle Vancouver Marathon

  • 3 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Upper Clearwater wildfire crew gets fire truck

    Former Vavenby fire truck bought from TNRD through auction

  • BC Liquor Stores customers raise more than $275,000 for Dry Grad celebrations

    Liquor Stores customers have helped about 52,000 British Columbian Grade 12 students enjoy safe, alcohol-free graduation celebrations as part of the annual Support Dry Grad campaign. This year's campaign, which ran from March 4-31, raised $278,158, bringing the grand total of funds raised since the campaign's start in 2001 to more than $6.77 million.

  • Parents ask for Wildflower expansion

    Parents of Wildflower students in the Creston Education Centre say there is enough demand to add another class to the program in the fall.

  • Speed Watch volunteers hit the streets in Kimberley

    Our dedicated Speed Watch volunteers have hit the streets for another season in name of road safety. Each year a group of volunteers monitor speed at various locations throughout Kimberley. Their goal is to educate and raise awareness with respect to speeding. They set up with a radar and speed-reader board. The onsite team records the speed of each vehicle. The statistics gathered are passed on to ICBC and the Kimberley RCMP. By reviewing the information police can determine if the area needs further traffic enforcement. Periodically warning letters are sent to the registered owners of the vehicles that are observed exceeding the speed limit.

  • Qualicum Beach residents confused over draft OCP

    Third reading deferred to May 28 meeting

  • District warns of localized flooding in Hope

    High water levels from spring freshet has district warning residents in flood-prone areas