UPDATED: Police investigating after fight leaves one dead in Burnaby

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after a Tuesday night fight left one person dead in Burnaby.

Burnaby RCMP said that the fight took place in the 6500-block of Telford Ave. just before 9 p.m. and that a male victim died of their injuries despite attempts to revive them.

Police said the incident did not appear to be random.

The area is expected to remain cordoned off for hours as investigators comb the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or to give tips anonymously, to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come.