UPDATED: Police incident at Duncan apartment ends with applause (VIDEO)

An armed officer walks outside Cerwydden Care on Cowichan Lake Road near Skinner Road Wednesday, April 14 around 5:30 p.m.

Update: 8 p.m. The RCMP tactical team left to the sound of applause from bystanders. One person was taken away from the scene by stretcher and another reportedly taken by police.

•••

Update: 7 p.m. A police negotiator has arrived at the Shaughnessy Gardens apartments in the 3200-block of Cowichan Lake Road and is liaising with officers on the scene.

•••

Update: 6:45 p.m. More officers dressed in tactical gear have arrived at the Shaughnessy Gardens apartments. Witnesses say some residents were made to leave the building: told to grab their keys and wallets and get out.

•••

Residents at Cerwydden on Cowichan Lake Road were moved to a safer area of the facility, according to bystanders, as police swarmed area near the apartments to the west of the care home on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.

No fewer than 10 police vehicles, a K9 unit, and an ambulance are at the scene and Cowichan Lake Road has been closed.

The incident is ongoing.

More to come as it becomes available.

