UPDATED: Police identify man killed in Burnaby fight

Jwada Hedar-Kadhim died following an altercation in an apartment

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the man who died of his injuries after a fight in a Burnaby apartment building on Tuesday.

Jwada Hedar-Kadhim, 47, was killed as a result of a fight that happened in the lobby of an apartment building in the 6500-block of Telford Ave. just before 9 p.m.

Emergency responders had tried to revive the Burnaby man but were unsuccessful.

Police believe that there was an earlier conflict that lead to the homicide and that the attack was not random.

Burnaby RCMP, IHIT, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroner’s Service are continuing their investigation in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or to give tips anonymously, to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

