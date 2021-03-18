(Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

UPDATED: Pedestrian struck on Blanshard Street suffers potentially life-threatening injuries

Traffic northbound on Blanshard clear as of 2 p.m.

A pedestrian struck by a motorist on Blanshard Street Wednesday morning suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Blanshard and View streets for a report that a woman had been hit. Paramedics transported her to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The motorist who struck the woman remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, VicPD said.

Northbound traffic on Blanshard Street was closed between Fort and Yates streets from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. while police investigated. The sidewalk on the east side was also fully closed to pedestrians between View and Yates streets.

It remains unclear whether the woman was hit while on or off the crosswalk, VicPD public affairs officer Cam MacIntyre told Black Press Media. Investigators are asking witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to reach out to the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

Investigators inspect the vehicle involved in a collision on Blanshard Street that left a pedestrian with potentially life-threatening injuries Wednesday. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

The Victoria Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Blanshard Street. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

