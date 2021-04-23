(Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATED: Pedestrian hit in Victoria suffers potentially life-threatening injuries

Road reopened shortly before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday morning following a collision at the intersection of Gorge Road East and Jutland Road.

Just before 10 a.m. on April 23, Victoria Police Department officers were called to the area where a man had reportedly been struck by a driver. According to police, paramedics transported the pedestrian to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police who reopened the road around 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage from the area is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, extension 1. To make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come.

