UPDATED: Pedestrian hit in Victoria suffers potentially life-threatening injuries

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday morning following a collision at the intersection of Gorge Road East and Jutland Road.

Just before 10 a.m. on April 23, Victoria Police Department officers were called to the area where a man had reportedly been struck by a driver. According to police, paramedics transported the pedestrian to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police who reopened the road around 2:30 p.m.

Our @vicpdtraffic officers are investigating a collision between a pedestrian & driver/vehicle at Gorge Rd E & Jutland Rd. The pedestrian was transported to hospital w potentially life-threatening injuries. Traffic in area is closed. Please use alternate route. #yyj #yyjtraffic — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) April 23, 2021

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage from the area is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, extension 1. To make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News