Just after 4 p.m. Wednesday local police, ambulance and fire responded to a pedestrian incident on the railway tracks just past the Highway 9 and Evergreen Drive intersection.

A 40-year-old male was fatally struck by a train, said local RCMP. It is unclear whether the male had been in medical distress or if the incident was accidental.

As of Wednesday night, Agassiz RCMP are still in the process of informing family.