UPDATED: One sent to hospital after TCH crash

RCMP say teamwork allowed for a timely cleanup of the highway

Except backups along the TCH and Beverly while emergency crews work at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash. (Screenshot)

A serious crash motor vehicle incident at the corner of the Trans Canada Highway and Beverly Street just north of Duncan sent one to hospital and snarled traffic on Friday morning.

The accident occurred just after 10:30 a.m.

Witnesses say a black Mercedes was travelling southbound along the highway and was turning left onto Beverly when the vehicle was struck by a dump truck and trailer.

The driver of the car is believed to be the one taken away by ambulance.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have confirmed witness accounts.

“The lone female occupant of the car suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken by BC Ambulance Services to the hospital for further care,” said RCMP spokesperson Cst. Pam Bolton. “The driver of the truck was uninjured and is being supported by the Cowichan Valley Regional RCMP Victim Services.”

Bolton noted the investigation was still in its preliminary stages but thanked “the many local agencies, businesses and volunteer services” that assisted at the scene.

“The teamwork allowed for a timely cleanup of the highway to get traffic moving on this Friday afternoon,” she said in her news release.