UPDATED: One man is dead after fatal Sooke Road crash Friday

UPDATE: RCMP confirm one man has died as a result of the collision.

One man is dead after a fatal collision on Sooke Road late Friday afternoon.

Sooke Fire Rescue, officers from the RCMP’s Sooke detachment, and the BC Coroner’s service attended a call around 4:22 p.m. between Parkland and Woodlands roads to attend to a two-vehicle collision involving a gray Dodge Caravan and a green Jeep SUV. The man driving the van succumbed to his injuries on site. The woman driving the SUV was sent to hospital for assessment with what appeared to be minor injuries, and was later released. Both people were the only occupants of their vehicles.

According to the RCMP, initial witness reports said the van was travelling west when it crossed over a double solid line, colliding with the SUV travelling east.

A secondary minor incident happened on the detour route between 7 and 8:20 p.m.

Traffic on Sooke Road was stalled for hours, and the road opened up again around 11 p.m. Representatives of B.C. Hydro also had to clear the scene as a hydro pole was involved.

The Sooke RCMP, BC Coroner’s Service, and Traffic Services are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision. No charges are being considered at this time.

