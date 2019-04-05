UPDATED: One man in hospital, another in custody after Friday shooting in Langford

One man is in hospital and another is in custody after a shooting in Langford Friday.

The West Shore RCMP was called to reports of a disturbance at a residence in the 2800-block of Jacklin Road at approximately 12:30 a.m. on April 5.

Shooting jacklin and station rd in the #yyj https://t.co/lsnOhuqudV — THE CABBIE. #yyj (@kenpo95) April 5, 2019

When officers arrived on scene they found an injured man who advised them he had been shot. The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other people were reported injured during the incident.

A home in the 2800-block of Jacklin Road is still cordoned off by yellow police tape.

A home in the 2800-block of Jacklin Road is behind police tape this morning with the sidewalk blocked between Bray and Station avenues in Langford. #yyjnews #yyj pic.twitter.com/LOUkbUcdqZ — Goldstream News Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) April 5, 2019

Police believe this is a targeted crime and are still at the residence, conducting their investigation.

A suspect was located and arrested by Sooke RCMP a short time after the incident.

More to come.

