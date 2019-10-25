UPDATED: Next sailing on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route is 7 a.m. on Saturday

The union representing BC Ferries employees says 82% of its members have been abused. (Black Press Media files)

Due to high winds, BC Ferries cancelled sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island for Friday, Oct. 25. The Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route is fully-booked and the next available sailing is at 7 a.m.

BC Ferries noted that spaces can become available closer to the sailings if reservations go unused, but BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said that if folks aren’t in line or don’t have a reservation, they should plan on travelling tomorrow.

In the morning, BC Ferries issued a travel advisory and cancelled several sailings between the Lower Mainland and the Island. Sailings later in the afternoon were also been cancelled due to heavy winds.

Marshall noted that only one of three vessels is running on the Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route and only one of two is running on the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route. The next ferry to leave Swartz Bay will be at 6 p.m. and in the next hour, crews will assess the other vessels to determine if the rest of the sailings will be cancelled.

BC Ferries is continually updating the Travel Advisory tab, the Service Notices tab and the Current Conditions tab and the BC Ferries Twitter. There is currently a three sailing wait in Swartz Bay and a four sailing wait in Tsawwassen.

Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay cancellations

3 p.m. departing Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen terminals

4 p.m. departing Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen terminals

5 p.m. departing Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen terminals

Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay cancellations

3:20 p.m. departing Departure Bay terminal

Sailings through the evening between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay and between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay are 100 per cent full.

Customers who have reservations on sailings that have been cancelled will be sent an email with information about the cancellation and about being accommodated on a later ferry. Cancelled reservations will receive a full refund.

Due to the adverse weather, six sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay and two sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay were cancelled earlier in the day.

