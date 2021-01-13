UPDATED: Nelson windstorm cuts power, closes some schools

The storm left debris and downed trees across the region

Wednesday’s storm knocked this tree over onto Stanley Street across from Central School. Photo: Tyler Harper

An overnight windstorm tore down trees around Nelson, caused power outages and forced the closure of four schools Wednesday.

Highway 3A is reduced to single-alternating traffic because of downed power lines two kilometres east of Balfour.

School District 8 announced that Crawford Bay, Jewett, J.V. Humphries, and Redfish schools will be closed due to power outages.

Expect delays of up to 15 minutes on all North Shore bus routes 16, 17, 18 and 19.

On bus routes 21, 22, 23 and 24, expect delays of up to 25 minutes due to power lines and trees down.

Nelson Hydro also reported also there has been a wide-spread outage, and that crews have been dispatched to restore power to affected areas.

The 6:21 a.m. bus to Balfour was delayed due to a fallen tree.

For continued power updates or to report downed trees or lines, call Nelson Hydro at 1-877-324-9376.

Nelson Star