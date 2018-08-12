One of the mudslides seen earlier in the month on Highway 97. Drive BC photo.

UPDATED: Mudslides still affecting Highways 97, 99 and 1 on Aug. 12, according to Drive BC

Assessments and debris removal continue

  • Aug. 12, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE (Aug. 12 at 1 p.m.): A mudslide 23 km west of Savona has reduced Highway 1 to single lane alternating traffic. Drive BC is advising drivers to be aware of mud and debris. Motorcycle travle is not recommended.

Highway 1 is also closed in both directions from Spences Bridge to Cache Creek because of a mudslide. No detour is currently available.

Original story (Aug. 12 at 11:12 a.m.): Multiple mudslides continue to affect major highway arteries in the B.C. interior.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions at Clinton because of a mudslide. The situation is currently being assessed, according to Drive BC.

Drivers are directed to use Highways 5 and 24 as a detour.

Highway 97 northbound is also closed at the junction with Highway 1 at Cache Creek because of a mudslide. The situation is currently being assessed, according to Drive BC.

Drivers are directed to use Highway 97C as a detour.

Highway 99 is closed in both directions at Hat Creek Corner because of a mudslide. The situation is currently being assessed, according to Drive BC.

No detour is currently available.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions, 23 km west of Savona because of a mudslide.

Drivers are directed to use Highway 5 north as an alternate route. Workers are currently removing debris and Drive BC estimates it will reopen to single-lane alternating traffic by noon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

