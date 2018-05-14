Updated: Motorhome T-bones SUV on Springfield

-Matthew Abrey
UPDATE: 2:20 p.m.
Traffic was backed up along Springfield Road Monday afternoon after a 30-foot motorhome collided with a Cadillac Escalade.
The crash happened at approximately 1:15 p.m.
“There was a tractor trailer travelling westbound that tried to make a turn onto Kirschner Road, and one of the other vehicles tried to sneak in on the inside,” said Const. Russ Reeder.
One person was initially reported to be trapped inside a vehicle, but managed to get out safely.
Kelowna RCMP also confirmed that there were no injuries to any of the parties involved.
ORIGINAL:
Traffic is backed up along Springfield Road after a 30-foot motorhome allegedly T-boned a Cadillac Escalade.
The crash, at about 1:15 p.m., is blocking traffic along Springfield at Kirschner Road.
At least one person was reported to be trapped inside a vehicle, but has since got out safely.
Emergency personnel are on scene.
More to come.
