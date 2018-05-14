Updated: Motorhome T-bones SUV on Springfield

A two-vehicle crash has backed up traffic along Springfield Road in Kelowna

-Matthew Abrey

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m.

Traffic was backed up along Springfield Road Monday afternoon after a 30-foot motorhome collided with a Cadillac Escalade.

The crash happened at approximately 1:15 p.m.

“There was a tractor trailer travelling westbound that tried to make a turn onto Kirschner Road, and one of the other vehicles tried to sneak in on the inside,” said Const. Russ Reeder.

One person was initially reported to be trapped inside a vehicle, but managed to get out safely.

Kelowna RCMP also confirmed that there were no injuries to any of the parties involved.

—-

ORIGINAL:

Traffic is backed up along Springfield Road after a 30-foot motorhome allegedly T-boned a Cadillac Escalade.

The crash, at about 1:15 p.m., is blocking traffic along Springfield at Kirschner Road.

At least one person was reported to be trapped inside a vehicle, but has since got out safely.

Emergency personnel are on scene.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweldcarmen.weld@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.