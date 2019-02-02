Updated: More than 800 B.C. Hydro customers without power south of Quesnel

Crews are en route to determine the cause of the outage

Update:

Crews are on site at the Kersley and Australian outage and estimate power will be back on by 2:00 a.m. The cause of both outages are listed as a wire down.

The outage near Richbar does not yet have a crew on site, according to the B.C. Hydro Outage Map.

Original:

Approximately 800 B.C. Hydro customers are without power south of Quesnel, between Richbar and Australian.

The outage was first reported in the Kersley and Australian areas at 10:20 p.m., and near Richbar at 10:48 p.m. The outages are east of Glassford Road and south of Dragon Lake Road near Richbar and west of Highway 97 and north-south-east of Fraser Road, according to the B.C. Hydro outage map.

Tanya Fish, a media liaison for B.C. Hydro, says crews are en route, however it may take some time before they are able to determine the cause of the outage and give an estimate on how long it will take to get the power back on.

Temperatures have dropped in the area this weekend, with a low of -25 without windchill. With windchill, the temperature is currently -37 degrees Celsius in the area.

More to come.