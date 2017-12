Chaas Mearns has been missing since Dec. 21. (Submitted photo)

UPDATED: Chaas Mearns has been found safe and sound.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year old Chaas Mearns.

Mearns was last seen on Dec. 21 when he left home wearing all black.

He is described as Caucasian with blonde hair, green eyes, approximately 4 foot 8 in height and 96 lbs.

Anyone with information about Mearns and his whereabouts should contact the RCMP at 250-748-5522.