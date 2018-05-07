UPDATED: Man injured after daytime shooting in Vernon parking lot

Vernon RCMP are on the scene of a daylight shooting in the parking lot off of 43rd Avenue.

Police were on the scene after a daytime shooting in Vernon Monday. (Roger Knox/Vernon Morning Star)

One man is believed to have suffered gunshot wounds in a brazen late-morning shooting in a Vernon parking lot Monday.

The incident happened off 43rd Avenue, across from W.L. Seaton Secondary School, just after 11:30 a.m.

RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett said in a first release on the incident police are still on scene and that the investigation is in the early stages.

“As the shooting appears to be targeted, public safety is not at risk,” said Brett, who also asked for the public to stay clear of the scene.

RCMP could be seen investigating a couple of vehicles in the parking lot, including a small black sports car with doors open.

A police service dog and its handler were also on hand searching for evidence.

One employee of a business off the parking lot said her husband came rushing into the store asking if they had any towels.

“He said, ‘someone in the parking lot has been shot,'” said the woman, who did not want to be identified. “I grabbed a handful, ran out there over to the car. There was another man there trying to help the guy.

“I walked over to the car, there was blood all over the ground, blood coming out of his mouth and all over his chest. I asked if I could help him with the towels. He said, ‘Don’t touch me.’ He kept saying, ‘I’m going to die, I’m going to die.’ I tried to reassure him that no, they were coming.

“The police showed up first and they had to secure the scene before the ambulance came in. There were six police cars. They were trying to keep him awake and help him until the ambulance got there. Somebody asked if he knew who shot him. He said a first name but I didn’t catch it.”

At a neighbouring business, the lone employee had been in the back of the store and heard some bangs, followed by “tons and tons of police sirens.”

“When I came to the front, I saw an ambulance attendance working on somebody, pulling the person out of a black vehicle,” said the employee. “There were a lot of RCMP and a lot of people around.”

If you have any information in relation to the incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.