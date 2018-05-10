Multiple RCMP officers were on scene in the block of Donaldson Drive off Central Avenue around 5 p.m. on Thursday. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

UPDATED: Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in Grand Forks

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has deployed investigators

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a police-involved shooting Thursday afternoon at an industrial park in Grand Forks.

BC RCMP said late Thursday night officers had responded to a report of a car being “driven erratically” around 3:30 p.m., and found the car in the industrial park near Donaldson Drive and 75 Avenue. A block of Donaldson was closed for a time.

“Officers attempted to stop the vehicle,” RCMP said in a release. “The driver allegedly attempted to evade police by ramming into several police vehicles. In the course of the interaction with the driver, shots were fired by police.”

The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown. Neither police officer nor member of the public was hurt.

The Independent Investigations Office has been deployed. The office investigates police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the IIO BC at 1-855-446-8477.

The RCMP went on to add that Mounties from throughout the province are already in Grand Forks to help with the flood alert, and will support the local detachment so that its regular duties are not affected by the IIO investigation.

Previous story
Flood waters causing destruction in Silver Creek
Next story
Nearly 2,800 evacuated in the Boundary while water levels remain high

Just Posted

Parents ask for Wildflower expansion

 

Round robin tennis opens season

  • 3 hours ago

 

Gardeners a-buzz for MARS tour in Parksville Qualicum Beach

  • 3 hours ago

 

Hope friends tackle Vancouver Marathon

  • 3 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Upper Clearwater wildfire crew gets fire truck

    Former Vavenby fire truck bought from TNRD through auction

  • BC Liquor Stores customers raise more than $275,000 for Dry Grad celebrations

    Liquor Stores customers have helped about 52,000 British Columbian Grade 12 students enjoy safe, alcohol-free graduation celebrations as part of the annual Support Dry Grad campaign. This year's campaign, which ran from March 4-31, raised $278,158, bringing the grand total of funds raised since the campaign's start in 2001 to more than $6.77 million.

  • Parents ask for Wildflower expansion

    Parents of Wildflower students in the Creston Education Centre say there is enough demand to add another class to the program in the fall.

  • Speed Watch volunteers hit the streets in Kimberley

    Our dedicated Speed Watch volunteers have hit the streets for another season in name of road safety. Each year a group of volunteers monitor speed at various locations throughout Kimberley. Their goal is to educate and raise awareness with respect to speeding. They set up with a radar and speed-reader board. The onsite team records the speed of each vehicle. The statistics gathered are passed on to ICBC and the Kimberley RCMP. By reviewing the information police can determine if the area needs further traffic enforcement. Periodically warning letters are sent to the registered owners of the vehicles that are observed exceeding the speed limit.

  • Qualicum Beach residents confused over draft OCP

    Third reading deferred to May 28 meeting

  • District warns of localized flooding in Hope

    High water levels from spring freshet has district warning residents in flood-prone areas