UPDATED: Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in Grand Forks

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been deployed

Multiple RCMP officers were on scene in the block of Donaldson Drive off Central Avenue around 5 p.m. on Thursday. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a police-involved shooting Thursday afternoon at an industrial park in Grand Forks.

BC RCMP said late Thursday night officers had responded to a report of a car being “driven erratically” around 3:30 p.m., and found the car in the industrial park near Donaldson Drive and 75 Avenue.

“Officers attempted to stop the vehicle,” RCMP said in a release. “The driver allegedly attempted to evade police by ramming into several police vehicles. In the course of the interaction with the driver, shots were fired by police.”

The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown. Neither police officer nor member of the public was hurt.

The Independent Investigations Office has been deployed. The office investigates police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the IIO BC at 1-855-446-8477.

The RCMP went on to add that Mounties from throughout the province are already in Grand Forks to help with the flood alert, and will support the local detachment so that its regular duties are not affected by the IIO investigation.