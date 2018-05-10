Multiple RCMP officers were on scene in the block of Donaldson Drive off Central Avenue around 5 p.m. on Thursday. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

UPDATED: Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in Grand Forks

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been deployed

  • May. 10, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a police-involved shooting Thursday afternoon at an industrial park in Grand Forks.

BC RCMP said late Thursday night officers had responded to a report of a car being “driven erratically” around 3:30 p.m., and found the car in the industrial park near Donaldson Drive and 75 Avenue.

“Officers attempted to stop the vehicle,” RCMP said in a release. “The driver allegedly attempted to evade police by ramming into several police vehicles. In the course of the interaction with the driver, shots were fired by police.”

The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown. Neither police officer nor member of the public was hurt.

The Independent Investigations Office has been deployed. The office investigates police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the IIO BC at 1-855-446-8477.

The RCMP went on to add that Mounties from throughout the province are already in Grand Forks to help with the flood alert, and will support the local detachment so that its regular duties are not affected by the IIO investigation.

    Our dedicated Speed Watch volunteers have hit the streets for another season in name of road safety. Each year a group of volunteers monitor speed at various locations throughout Kimberley. Their goal is to educate and raise awareness with respect to speeding. They set up with a radar and speed-reader board. The onsite team records the speed of each vehicle. The statistics gathered are passed on to ICBC and the Kimberley RCMP. By reviewing the information police can determine if the area needs further traffic enforcement. Periodically warning letters are sent to the registered owners of the vehicles that are observed exceeding the speed limit.

    Third reading deferred to May 28 meeting

    High water levels from spring freshet has district warning residents in flood-prone areas