UPDATED: Man dies in backcountry near Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

A man has died after being found in the backcountry near Whitewater Ski Resort. File photo

A man died Friday afternoon after being found in a tree well in the backcountry near Whitewater Ski Resort.

RCMP said in a statement Monday that a snowboarder was discovered shortly after noon by a passerby who began CPR and called for support.

The man was transported to a first aid station at the resort where BC Ambulance Service pronounced him dead.

“Whitewater Ski Resort extends our deepest sympathy to all those affected, specifically the man’s family and friends,” said Colby Lehman, Whitewater outdoor operations manager, in a statement.

RCMP did not identify the man, but said he was in his 30s and lived in “Central Kootenay,” although they didn’t identify the exact community.

The death is not the first incident to occur this season in the area near Whitewater. Earlier this month two teenage boys were rescued after becoming lost.

A person was also evacuated by helicopter in December after colliding with a rock while on the resort’s Glory Ridge terrain.